City of Donaldsonville yard decorating contest set for holiday season

Staff Report

The City of Donaldsonville will host its annual holiday yard decorating competition once again this holiday season.

For 2022, the competition will be slightly different and include a first, second, and third certificate in the catergories of yard decorations and yard inflatables.

The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

Judging will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, with final awards to be announced at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Stroll on the Square on Dec. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Louisiana Square. The winner does not need to be present to be awarded.

To enter a yard, email lee@visitdonaldsonville.org and specify your name, address, phone number, email address and whether you are participating in the yard décor or yard inflatables category.