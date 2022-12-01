Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office alerted the public to multiple phone scam investigations where callers are impersonating deputies using a department phone number and requesting cash for subpoenas, warrants, and tickets.

The Gonzales Police Department previously warned of a similar phone scam where individuals were using the names of officers to impersonate them.

"Our agency will never contact you and request any form of cash payment (GreenDot, CashApp, Venmo, PayPal) over the phone for subpoenas, warrants, or tickets. If you receive a phone call that sounds suspicious, hang up," an APSO spokesperson said in a social media post.

Citizens can always call APSO's main number at (225) 621-8300 to contact any of the offices.

"Again, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will never request payment over the phone," the spokesperson added. "We encourage our residents to remain cautious whenever forms of payment are requested over the phone from a call you did not initiate."

