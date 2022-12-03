Ouachita Christian tops Ascension Catholic in battle for spot in Superdome
No. 3 Ouachita Christian advanced with a 42-14 win over No. 10 Ascension Catholic in the semifinals Dec. 2 at Steven Fitzhugh Field in Monroe.
The last standing Ascension Parish team in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs, the Bulldogs season ended with three wins in the LHSAA Division IV Select bracket. Their run included a 49-6 win over No. 23 Lincoln Preparatory School, a 38-31 victory over No. 7 Riverside Academy, and a 28-12 win over Opelousas Catholic.
Ouachita Chrisitan will face Vermilion Catholic in the championship game. In the other semifinal, Vermilion Catholic advanced with a 41-7 win over St. Martin's.
The last time Ascension Catholic made it to the semifinals round was four years ago. The Bulldogs were state runner-up in back-to-back seasons as they had championship game appearances in New Orleans in both 2017 and 2018.
During the regular season, the Bulldogs were 8-2, losing close games to Class 2A teams. In late September, Dunham (9-1) edged ACHS 20-19 and Episcopal (9-1) claimed a 33-28 win over the Bulldogs.
Senior Bryce Leonard (QB/DB) led the Bulldogs as a four-year starter at quarterback. In the quarterfinals game against Opelousas Catholic, he accounted for all four touchdowns. He ran in two and threw touchdown passes to his senior classmates, his twin brother Brooks Leonard (WR/DB) and Trent Landry (TE/DL).
The seniors were key contributors on both sides of the ball and special teams throughout the 2022 season. The class also includes Casey Mays (RB/DB), Layton Melancon (WR/DB/K), Jacob Latino (RB/DB), Landon Szubinski (RB/DB/P) Calvin Delone (WR/DB), Noah Robicheaux (RB/DB), Mason Pearce (WR/DL), LaShawn Bell (OL/DL), and Patrick Cancienne (LB/OL).
Here are the results of all Louisiana high school football semifinals games played Dec. 2:
Division IV Select
Ouachita Christian 42, Ascension Catholic 14
Vermilion Catholic 41, St. Martin’s 7
Division IV Non-Select
Homer 38, Mangham 18
Oak Grove 48, Haynesville 7
Division III Select
Dunham 35, University (Lab) 28
St. Charles Catholic 17, NDHS 10
Division III Non-Select
Many 32, St. James 13
Union Parish 28, Amite 8
Division II Select
Lafayette Christian Academy 68, Teurlings Catholic 46
St. Thomas More 38, E.D. White 7
Division II Non-Select
Lutcher 35, West Feliciana 21
North DeSoto 38, Iowa 9
Division I Select
Brother Martin 55, Carencro 24
John Curtis Christian 24, Baton Rouge Catholic 21
Division I Non-Select
Destrehan 21, Westgate 6
Ruston 37, Zachary 22
Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.