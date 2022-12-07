Ascension Parish Library to host ACT prep Saturday at Donaldsonville branch

Donaldsonville Chief

Teens ages 12 to 18 can prepare for college entrance exams at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville.

They can register to complete a free, computer-based ACT practice exam using tests available through the library’s databases. The practice test will last four hours.

Completing a practice test can help students feel more comfortable with the ACT, which could translate to a higher score. Many colleges and universities use these tests to determine if a student will be accepted and to offer any merit-based aid.

To register, call (225) 473-8052. Students should bring a calculator to the test.