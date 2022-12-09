Ascension Parish utility reports water main break in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Parish Utilities of Ascension confirmed that a water main break occurred between Hwy. 308 and Crescent Place in Donaldsonville.

Crews have closed valves to isolate the break and started the process of restoring water service.

Officials are advising residents to minimize the use of water, according to a message sent through EverBridge.

"PUA will be working to restore the system to normal operation. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the EverBridge message read.