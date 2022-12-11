Donaldsonville brings in holiday season with Stroll on the Square

Staff Report

The traditional Avenue Evening Stroll was reimagined for the 2022 holiday season as Donaldsonville hosted the Stroll on the Square.

The event was focused on Louisiana Square, located along Railroad Avenue in the city's historic district, overlooking the Ascension Parish Courthouse.

Several vendors participated, along with musical performers throughout the grounds.

The Donaldsonville Fire Department was able to bring in Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves to meet children.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.