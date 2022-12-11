LOCAL

Donaldsonville brings in holiday season with Stroll on the Square

Staff Report
Rockin' Mozart Music School provided a string quartet to perform Christmas songs at the Stroll on the Square held the evening of Dec. 10 in Louisiana Square. The academy has locations in Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, and Zachary.

The traditional Avenue Evening Stroll was reimagined for the 2022 holiday season as Donaldsonville hosted the Stroll on the Square.

Ashley Cormier and Paul Marchand look over items in the Birdie's Treasures booth at the Stroll on the Square in Donaldsonville. The collection includes designs made from stones found in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

The event was focused on Louisiana Square, located along Railroad Avenue in the city's historic district, overlooking the Ascension Parish Courthouse.

A band performs Christmas songs in Louisiana Square in front of the Ascension Parish Courthouse. The band was comprised of students from the Rockin' Mozart Music School.

Several vendors participated, along with musical performers throughout the grounds.

The Donaldsonville Fire Department was able to bring in Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves to meet children for the Stroll on the Square in Donaldsonville.

The Donaldsonville Fire Department was able to bring in Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves to meet children.

