23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 5-9

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 5-9.

Ascension Parish:

Brooklyn Lebeau, 1301 Hwy 402 Napoleonville, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation. Chris Bartholomew, 133 East 6th Edgard, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Reed Bayham, 16487 E Spanish Oaks Ct. Prairieville, LA., age 18, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Aggravated Assault. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Joseph Welch, 9430 Hwy 22 St. Amant, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Aggravated Battery (2 counts), and Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment Law. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant is to serve 1 year of the said sentence, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is be placed on 3 years supervised probation. Dee Dee Bolton Williams, 39133 Country Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Child Desertion. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Darrel Hayes, 6152 Jonathan Alaric Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation. Kevin Bourg, 6811 Hwy 308 Belle Rose, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Charles Murray, 11012 Martin Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 48, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Simple Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Milton Priestly, 321 Lessard St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 61, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months in the parish jail with credit for time served. Ashley Weaver, 15138 Sweet Pecan Ave. Prairieville, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation. Michael Boudreaux, 609 E Rome St. Gonzales, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long, Robin O’Bannon, and Falcon Mire. Presiding over these matters was the Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Assumption Parish had no court news to report this week.

St. James Parish:

Jacob McEarl, 174 N Millet St. Gramercy, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Troy Evans, 47274 Bordeaux St. Prairieville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Dontre Turner, 1605 Rose Ln. Gramercy, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Judge Cody Martin.