District Attorney narcotics diversion program graduates eight

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office announced the graduation of eight adult defendants from the Narcotics Diversion Program.

According to a news release, the individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction.

The program is funded by the Parish of Ascension and led by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these cases is Judge Tess Stromberg.

The District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program was implemented as a tool to assist those individuals in Ascension Parish who suffer from drug addiction. During the course of this program, offenders are required to maintain sobriety, steady employment, and follow rigorous guidelines implemented on a case-by-case basis to provide the needs of each offender.

The 23rd Judicial District includes Ascension, Assumption, and St. James parishes.