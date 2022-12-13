23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

Elven Johnson, 4258 Hwy 90 East Des Allemonds, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Jessica Thibodaux, 316 Ledet Dr. Thibodaux, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation. Nancy Beneditto, 3290 Ourso Rd. Donaldsonville, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (3 counts) and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Willis Trosclair, 66320 Stampley Dr. Plaquemine, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation. Orlando Herrera, Metairie, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Giving False Information Regarding Lawful Presence in the United States in Order to Obtain a Driver’s License and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation. Larry Rodrigue, 131 B&L St. Napoleonville, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (3 counts) and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Thalassa Frickley, 407 Pecos St. Morgan City, LA., age 45, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentence to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for tine served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation. Rashad Lewis, 4447 Francis Dr. New Orleans, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (3 counts) and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Travis Franklin, 7521 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 14 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Michael Jones, 283 Klotzville Lane Belle Rose, LA., age 60, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation. Caleb Guerrero, 1102 Levee Rd. Morgan City, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Dontrell Washington, 213 Violet St. Labadieville, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Charles Fair, 135 Matthew St. Napoleonville, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Lantrell Ayers, Morgan City, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Scott Leonard Jr., 174 Hwy 1008 Napoleonville, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Gavin Mire, Thibodaux, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Caleb Baugh, 380 Lake Longview Dr. Houma, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Adam Boutain, 306 College St. Napoleonville, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Colby Nicholas, 321 Garber St. Morgan City, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. James Smith, 314 Pelican St. Labadieville, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 1-year supervised probation. Shaqille Johnson, 268 Hwy 1003 Belle Rose, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Preston Saucier, Houma, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $25,000 or More and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle and presiding over these matters was Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

Deante Kennard, 629 N Airline Ave Gramercy, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Justin Kruger, 4363 9th New Orleans, LA., age 19, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Simple Criminal Damage to Property Valued at More than $1,000 but less than $5,000. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig and presiding over these matters was Judge Tess Stromberg.