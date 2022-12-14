Ascension Parish government weather update for Dec. 14

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security is monitoring the weather today from the Emergency Operations Center.

The Ascension Parish Citizen Service Center will be accepting non-emergency calls should residents have any questions or concerns. Ascension residents can call 225-450-1200 to speak to a call center representative.

Ascension Parish Government administration has tier one emergency employees working today through the severe weather event. These crews have been divided into teams that are working to clean any obstructions or debris that may cause drainage issues during this severe weather event today. Tier two employees are on standby.

The emergency operations center is staffed and monitoring the severe weather threat to our area. DPW crews are proactively working this morning in preparation of the possible severe weather today. The emergency operations center will remain in contact with the National Weather Service and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security today.

If you would like to receive emergency notifications, visit Ascension Parish’s emergency notification system by clicking Citizen Notifications - Sign In (everbridge.net) and register.