Jeff Griffin introduced as APSO's District 1 captain

Ascension Parish Major Darryl Smith introduced Jeff Griffin as the new captain of the District 1 patrol division during the Dec. 13 Donaldsonville City Council meeting.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office implemented three patrol division districts throughout the parish.

The districts include:

District 1, which includes the City of Donaldsonville and areas of the west side of the parish.

District 2, which includes Darrow, Galvez, St. Amant, and Sorrento, and is mostly to the east of Gonzales. It is led by Captain Hampton Rosevelt.

District 3 includes Prairieville, Dutchtown, and Geismar. It is led by Captain Melvin Boudreaux.

Griffin said Smith has been a great mentor during the transition.

"I have some big shoes to fill," Griffin said during the meeting.

Jason Kling, who was also recently promoted, was introduced to the council.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released a 2022 special report in recent weeks to share information on the department over the last few years.

APSO's major announcements included:

Leroy Williams honored

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, the City Council, and Donaldsonville High School athletic director and football head coach Brian Richardson recognized Leroy Williams for his dedication to the community.

He was presented a ceremonial key to the city.

Meeting cancelled

The council voted to cancel the Dec. 27 meeting as it was scheduled for the week of Christmas.

Members agreed to call a special meeting for any business that may arise before the end of the month.

