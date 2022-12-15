City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners

Staff Report

The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.

In the inflatable competition, the first-place award went to Ryan Schexnayder. Second was awarded to Justina Gordon, and third went to Ryan Usey.

In the non-inflatable competition, first-place went to Calvin Brown. Second was awarded to Betty Esneault, and third went to Barbara Morgan.

Prize winnings and certificates were made available at the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber's Christmas tree decorating competition also took place at the Stroll on the Square, which was held in Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville.

The first-place award went to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Second was given to Kocke's, and third went to Jeff's Bar.

"Congratulations to all of our participants and for all the work our local businesses did to make this new project successful," the mayor said. "We couldn’t have done it without your help and support."

