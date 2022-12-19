Ascension Parish Christmas tree drop off runs Dec. 28 through Jan. 12

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced that residents wishing to dispose of their Christmas trees can drop them off at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales beginning Dec. 28.

The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Rd. in Gonzales.

After parish residents enter the expo center’s main gate on St. Landry Road, the drop-off location will be the unpaved parking area on the left side as you enter the property, according to a parish government news release.

Signage will direct residents as they enter the property.

Parish officials said trees must not have any decorations or stands because they will be shredded and mulched.

The tree drop-off program runs through Jan. 12, 2023.

For more information, call (225) 450-1506.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.