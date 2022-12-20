Ascension Clean Energy selects Denmark-based Topsoe as low carbon technology provider

Staff Report

Ascension Clean Energy (ACE), a joint venture led by Clean Hydrogen Works (CHW), announced the selection of Denmark’s Topsoe to provide licensing, engineering, proprietary hardware, and catalyst to the planned world-scale clean energy production and export facility in Ascension Parish.

According to a news release, ACE is expected to produce 7.2 million metric tons of clean ammonia annually with Topsoe’s integrated blue hydrogen and ammonia solutions.

The technology is targeting a reduction of up to 98 percent of all CO 2 , which is contracted to be permanently sequestered by Denbury Carbon Solutions.

“A technology leader in decarbonization, Topsoe’s scientific and technical knowledge, experience, and partnership mindset make them an ideal technology provider for hydrogen and ammonia production, as well as carbon capture for ACE. We are pleased to work together in leading the clean energy transition,” stated project Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Vee Godley.

“We are delighted to have been selected to support this flagship project that will showcase not only Topsoe’s world leading hydrogen and ammonia technologies, but also ACE’s leading role in the energy transition to decarbonized fuels.” stated Topsoe Senior Vice President Technology Peter Vang Christensen.

The planned location for the ACE project is a 1700-acre industrial site on the west bank of the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville.

According to the release, the site is ideally located near feedstock pipelines and existing infrastructure, with direct access to the Mississippi River. The project is expected to create 350 permanent, full-time jobs.

A final investment decision regarding ACE is expected in 2024.