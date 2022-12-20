Donaldsonville man arrested on failure to appear for felony charges

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on warrants charging him with failure to appear on multiple felony charges arising from a traffic stop Nov. 13, 2020.

Michael Jerome Batiste, 36, was arrested in Assumption Parish and ordered to appear in court in the parish May 31.

According to a news release, Batiste failed to appear as ordered resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Batiste was arrested by the Louisiana State Police in East Baton Rouge Parish on Dec. 15.

He was returned to Assumption Parish and booked into the detention center on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of: Production, Manufacture, Possession, Distribution of a Scheduled I Substance to Wit: Marijuana; Production, Manufacture, Possession, Distribution of a Schedule I Substance to Wit: Heroin; Flight from an Officer; Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.

At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.