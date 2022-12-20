One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation.

Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on Hwy. 70 near Donaldsonville armed and demanding money Sept. 29.

Escalate-Guidel is the eighth suspect to be arrested in the connection with the armed robbery, according to a news release.

He was transported from Jefferson Parish and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges including Armed Robbery – Use of a Firearm and Detainer – Department of Homeland Security (I.C.E.).

At the time of the release, he was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

As previously reported, the investigation has involved the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Kenner Police Department.

"This investigation was extensive and very detailed and would not have been possible without the assistance of our law-enforcement partners," Falcon stated in a previous news release.