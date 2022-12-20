Suspect arrested on drug charges near Belle Rose

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Paincourtville man on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Belle Rose, south of Donaldsonville.

According to deputies, 41-year-old Cory Michael Gros reportedly was observed committing a traffic violation. His vehicle allegedly continued for some distance until deputies were able to stop him and he was immediately detained.

Deputies reportedly tried to interview the suspect but were unable to illicit any response. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and deputies said an open-air sniff of the vehicle alerted to the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to the news release, deputies reportedly seized a quantity of methamphetamine from the vehicle.

Gros was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Flight from an Officer, Speeding, Insurance, Expired Driver’s License, and Detainer – Department of Corrections – Probation Violator.

At the time of the release, Gros remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.