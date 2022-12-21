Ascension Catholic graduate profiled in Acadiana magazine

Staff Report

Tyler Perrin-Bellelo, MD, Chief of Medicine and Internal Medicine physician at Ochsner Lafayette General, was featured in Acadiana Profile magazine earlier this month.

As mentioned in the article, the 2001 Ascension Catholic High School graduate is a passionate and engaged diagnostician. Described by patients as attentive and genuinely concerned, she is a "voice of comfort" through the most difficult times, the profile added.

As a critical provider of both inpatient and outpatient services during the height of the pandemic, she was instrumental in the implementation of critical strategies at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, according to the article.

Acadiana Profile magazine is south Louisiana's oldest regional lifestyle magazine.