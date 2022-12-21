NFL's Stephen Sullivan surprises Donaldsonville Primary School students with Christmas gifts

Staff Report

Carolina Panthers tight end Stephen "Sully" Sullivan, who was a former Donaldsonville High School and LSU football star, surprised all 437 students at Donaldsonville Primary School with a toy for Christmas.

Ascension Parish Schools shared a social media post where the NFL player can be seen sending a personal message to the students.

In September, Sullivan contributed a donation to his high school's football program in memory of his late brother, Christopher Sullivan.

“I want every young man and woman to have the same opportunities that I have had," Sullivan said at the time. "You have to want it more than everyone else. I always saw myself giving back to my city in any way I can help.”

Sullivan added he is always looking for ways to stay in touch with his local community and impact the lives of those who need it most.

In memory of his brother, with the assistance of the Carolina Panthers, he has raised $4,000 to give back to his alma mater. The funds will go toward equipment and the betterment of the entire Donaldsonville athletic program.

Sullivan wears No. 84 for the Panthers. He was a player on LSU's 2019 NCAA national championship team, which defeated Clemson in New Orleans. Sullivan went on to be drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, and after playing one season in the northwest, he signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 2021.

