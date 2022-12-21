No plans for closures: Sunshine Bridge, Veteran's Memorial Bridge being monitored

Staff Report

The St. James Sheriff's Office shared via a social media post that the agency, along with partners at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Louisiana State Police, are continuously monitoring conditions on the Sunshine Bridge and Veteran's Memorial Bridge.

Officials do not plan for closures as forecasts call for a low probability of precipitation.

Updates will be provided through social media platforms and Nixle.

The bridges connect the east and west banks of the Mississippi River for several parishes, including St. James, Ascension, and Iberville. The Horace Wilkinson Bridge connects Port Allen and Baton Rouge farther to the north.