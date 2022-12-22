Donaldsonville man arrested on aggravated assault with firearm charge

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a firearm connected to an incident Dec. 12 near Belle Rose.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 64-year-old Michael J. Muse.

Deputies reportedly responded Dec. 12 to a complaint at a retail outlet in reference to an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the manager who advised that he had previous issues with the suspect at another retail establishment in Ascension Parish that the complainant also managed.

The complainant reportedly advised that Muse. went to the Belle Rose location and removed a shotgun, pointed it at the victim, and made threats.

Deputies said they were able to corroborate the victim’s allegation through other resources.

Ascension Parish deputies arrested Muse, who was transferred to the custody of Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Muse remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.