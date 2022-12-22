Food service employee accused of introducing contraband into Assumption Parish jail

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville woman on felony charges of introducing contraband into the parish detention center.

According to a news release, deputies booked 34-year-old Brittany McBride Dandridge.

Over a two-month period, correctional officers reportedly intercepted contraband including cellular devices and other items prohibited by law.

The facility warden initiated an investigation which included the securing of numerous search warrants, according to the release. As a result, investigators identified Dandridge as a suspect.

Based on the completion of the investigation, deputies suspect that Brittany McBride Dandridge was receiving financial inducements in return for smuggling illegal contraband into the facility.

Based on all evidence obtained during the investigation, deputies secured arrest warrants charging Dandridge with multiple felony charges.

Dandridge was booked on four counts of Taking Contraband to / from a Penal Institution.

At the time of her arrest, Dandridge was an employee of a food service provider for the detention facility, according to the release.

Dandridge remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.