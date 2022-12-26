Lane closure set for Airline Highway at Germany Road

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government announced a northbound lane closure for Airline Highway (U.S. 61) at Germany Road beginning Dec. 27 until Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The northbound outside lane will be closed from around 500 feet north of Germany road to about 500 feet south of Germany Road, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The closure is necessary to transfer the existing signals to new signals, according to DOTD.

Police will control the intersection of Germany and Airline during the process.

