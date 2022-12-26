Troy Carter announces $4 million for City of Donaldsonville natural gas system

Staff Report

Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) voted to pass the 2023 omnibus government funding package, which includes $4 million for the City of Donaldsonville to improve its natural gas system.

According to a news release from Carter's office, the package includes more than $35 million of investments into 14 community projects that Carter secured for Louisiana's Second Congressional District.

"This budget delivers tangible wins for the American people at large and the people of southeast Louisiana specifically," Carter said in the release. "I am especially proud to have secured over $35 million for important projects in the Second Congressional District to improve infrastructure, public recreation sites, healthcare research and services, STEM education, job training, and much more within my approved community funding projects. With the passage of this measure, Congress has not only completed its duty in funding the government but has also launched our nation forward into 2023 with the funds it needs to better support and uplift the American People. While I wish it included critical anti-poverty measures like the Child Tax Credit, I do believe this budget is a strong piece of legislation that will undoubtedly power our nation forward."

Donaldsonville natural gas system improvements

Carter stated in the new release that Donaldsonville's gas pipes are crumbling and dangerous, after decades of corrosion the system has left the city in a state of emergency.

The project will complete phase one of needed improvements and allow the Ascension Parish city to move forward toward fully replacing the pipes to protect the community from potential gas leaks, he added.

Carter said in the release he learned of this need and committed to doing everything he could do to help when out in the community and is proud to have made good on this promise.

