23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 12 to 16

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 12 to 16.

Ascension Parish:

Jacob Bourg, 339 East 2 nd Larose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to DWI 4 th Offense and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Larose, LA., age 35, pled guilty to DWI 4 Offense and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. David Foreman, 12187 Hwy 73 Geismar, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Matthew Jeffery, 3925 LW Adcock Dr. Texarkana, AR, age 40, pled guilty to Stalking and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Christian Johnson, 225 W Jeansonne St. Gonzales, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Cavell Scieneaux, 3113 Mt. Bethel Ln. Donaldsonville, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Matthew Simon, 10595 Village Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Identity Theft and Bank Fraud. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Kerry Weaver, 43264 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession or Introduction of Contraband in a Penal Institution and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was Judge Jason Verdigets.

Casey Bridges, 15264 E Bayou Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Bank Fraud and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Jonathan Evans, 631 N 31st Baton Rouge, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More (2 counts) and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Alicia Maloid, 5312 Jackson Ave. Baton Rouge, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More (2 counts) and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples and presiding over these matters was Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Jamar Smith, 2281 Acosta Rd. Donaldsonville, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

David Scott Jr., 3938 Myers Dr. Gray, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

On August 8, 2022, Leonard Johnson of 300 Barcelona Dr. Donaldsonville, LA., age 58, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. This week, the defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney and presiding over these matters was Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

Anna Bunting, 1391 N Chestnut St. Bone Gap, IL., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Tevin Justice, 5925 Three Oaks St. Marrero, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Simple Criminal Damage to Property Over $1,000 and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Marvin Lafargue JR., 8252 Hargis St. Convent, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Emmett White, 11320 Greenwell Springs Rd. Baton Rouge, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Aggravated Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon and presiding over these matters was Judge Jason Verdigets.