West Ascension Recreation coaching staff announced

Staff Report

Coach Jerry Butler announced the post-season coaching staff for the West Ascension Recreation program.

From the desk of Coach Butler:

Our program goal and objective is to provide a competitive developmental and club program that includes quality instruction in all aspects of basketball with an emphasis on fundamentals and skill development.

West Ascension Pelicans (WAP) will strive to enhance each athlete's skills in an effort to better equip them for their short- and long-term goals.

I select post-season staff on the accountability of their performance throughout the season.

As coaches, we must understand that each person holds so much power within themselves that needs to be let out.

Sometimes, they just need a little nudge, a little direction or even a push, a little support, a little coaching, and the greatest things can happen. That’s the beauty of coaching. You get to touch lives. You get to make a difference.

We as a staff will communicate regularly and extensively with players and parents about all practices, tournaments and what is expected for West Ascension Pelicans to run successfully.

We will also do our best to provide a safe playing environment for our players.

Thank you Mayor Leroy Sullivan and the City of Donaldsonville for the usage of the Lemann Center and support of our children.

We lead by example in demonstrating fair play and sportsmanship to all our players.

Everyone must be knowledgeable in the rules of basketball and will teach these rules to our players.

Remember, we are youth sports coaches, and the game is for children and not for adults.

As your coordinator/director, I learned very quickly that one of the most important things about leadership is that you have to have the kind of humility that will allow you to be coached.

Post season begins Jan. 27. Good luck on this post-season to all my staff members, supervisors Coach Alvin Thomas Parish Councilman Dist.1, Bj Romano, Michelle Templet and Michael King. Remember, "One Team, One Heart Beat!

West Ascension Recreation Sports Programs..." We Build Champions"