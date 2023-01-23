Donaldsonville Fire Department honors firefighters of the year

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville Fire Department celebrated its annual banquet Jan. 21 in the company of the Mayor Leroy Sullivan, City Council members Mike Sullivan, Raymond Aucoin, and Lauthaught Delaney Sr. and Fire Board Chair Malcolm Dugas.

The department achieved 16 certifications in different areas and improved the State Fire Rating.

"Every single one of our members plays an important part in the performance and success of our department, we would not be what we are without the hard-working firefighters among us," Chief Adam Gautreaux stated.

The department named Trevor Cox as the Firefighter of 2022 and Ricky Larvadain Jr. as the Volunteer Firefighter of 2022.

"The commitment and passion of every single member of our department is evident, and Trevor and Ricky embody the leadership and service of true everyday heroes. We are honored to serve the City of Donaldsonville and all their citizens. We are looking forward to another productive and successful year of service and growth," the chief added.

Special thanks and recognition went to Gautreaux's family members for providing the banquet and to Erica Larvadain for providing dessert.