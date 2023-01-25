Walgreens in Donaldsonville to close

Staff Report

Walgreens on Marchand Drive, which is Hwy. 3089 in the city limits of Donaldsonville, will be closing.

The closure was announced during the Donaldsonville City Council meeting Jan. 24.

The city's finance department was notified of the upcoming store closure, as the chain pharmacy is one of the more prominent taxpayers. City leaders were told the franchise leased the building, which is located near other chains such as Walmart, Wendy's and Taco Bell.

Walgreens’ Ascension Parish locations also include stores along Airline Highway in Gonzales, Hwy. 30 in Gonzales, Hwy. 73 in Geismar, and Hwy. 42 in Prairieville.

According to the company website, Walgreens Boots Alliance operates 8,886 drugstores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. About 78 percent of the U.S. population lives within five miles of a Walgreens or Duane Reade pharmacy.