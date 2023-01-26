Catholic Schools Week proclaimed in Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan proclaimed Jan. 26 Catholic Schools Week in the city from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School, which is located in the city, will celebrate Catholic Schools Week, which is designated to help schools connect with prospective families, donors, educators, and other community members.

Several Ascension Catholic students, along with Principal Tammy Crochet, joined the mayor during the afternoon broadcast of his Facebook Live program Making Progress.

Seniors Cruz Cassard and Keagan Davis spoke during the broadcast, touting the benefits of a Catholic education.

The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2023 is "Catholic Schools: Faith, Excellence, and Service" and will focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to the church, the communities, and the nation.

Ascension Catholic's history dates back to 1845 and it was incorporated in 1969.