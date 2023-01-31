Ascension Catholic honors Bert Landry as distinguished graduate

Staff Report

Ascension Catholic recognized 1991 graduate Bert Landry as this year's distinguished graduate.

The honor goes to a graduate committed to service in school, church, and community.

He is the son of Elmira and Neil Landry. He has two brothers, Benjamin, a 1993 graduate of Ascension Catholic, and Timothy, a 1999 graduate of Ascension Catholic. He is married to Kristi Blanchard Landry and they have two sons, Jake and Andrew, both students of the high school.

Landry participated in sports and music activities while attending Ascension Catholic. He was a three sport letterman, and won numerous music awards throughout his middle and high school years including all district honors and all-state honors. He was a member of the high school choir and part of the stage production of “Annie” in his senior year.

Upon graduation, Landry attended LSU, where he was a member of the Golden Band from Tigerland and the LSU Waterski team. He later transferred to McNeese State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications. He is a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. While in college, he worked in fine dining restaurants to help pay for college expenses, and it was in this field that he realized his passion for food and cooking.

Landry has given countless service hours to Ascension Catholic over many years as a volunteer middle school coach. He also served as executive board member of the Purple & Gold Club, an organization which supports athletics.

He currently lives in Napoleonville with his family and is a member of St. Anne and Assumption of the BVM church parishes. He has been employed by CF Industries in Donaldsonville for the past 14 years. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with this family, cooking and playing golf.

Landry was recognized during the Diocesan Distinguished Graduate Banquet.