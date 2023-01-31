Ascension Parish government receives 100 percent preliminary grade for water district

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government reported that the parish's water district received a 100 percent preliminary grade for 2022 from the Louisiana Department of Health.

In a news release, parish government credited Bill Dawson who oversaw the department throughout the year.

Dawson is expected to be ratified as Utilities Director during the Feb. 2 Ascension Parish Council meeting set for Donaldsonville, according to the release.

"I couldn’t think of a better person to continue to lead and improve our water system, with his expertise from managing billion-dollar projects to having his own patent, coupled with his knowledge of our water system and last but not least his level of dedication is second to none," Parish President Clint Cointment stated in the release.