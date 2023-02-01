Donaldsonville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a suspect from Donaldsonville on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop.

According to a news release, 30-year-old Jyrah Jamard Bringier was arrested Jan. 31 along Hwy. 1 near Klotzville.

A narcotics officer reportedly observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop. Initially the driver attempted to flee, the release stated.

The agent reportedly was able to stop the vehicle and made contact with the driver.

Bringier was transported to the parish detention center. Upon arrival at the facility, drugs were seized from within the transport unit and from the suspect’s person, according to the release.

Bringier was charged with:

Obstruction of Justice

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession of Oxycodone

Taking Contraband to / from a Penal Institution

Resisting an Officer

Following too Closely

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Parole Violator

Bringier remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing at the time of the release and was ordered to be held without bond.