Donaldsonville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a suspect from Donaldsonville on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop.
According to a news release, 30-year-old Jyrah Jamard Bringier was arrested Jan. 31 along Hwy. 1 near Klotzville.
A narcotics officer reportedly observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop. Initially the driver attempted to flee, the release stated.
The agent reportedly was able to stop the vehicle and made contact with the driver.
Bringier was transported to the parish detention center. Upon arrival at the facility, drugs were seized from within the transport unit and from the suspect’s person, according to the release.
Bringier was charged with:
- Obstruction of Justice
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession of Oxycodone
- Taking Contraband to / from a Penal Institution
- Resisting an Officer
- Following too Closely
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic
- Parole Violator
Bringier remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing at the time of the release and was ordered to be held without bond.