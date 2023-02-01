Information sessions set for Ascension Parish's Alternative Certification Program

Staff Report

Two virtual information sessions will be held in February for those interested in applying for Ascension Parish Public Schools' Teach Ascension Academy (TAA) in March.

TAA is an on-the-job professional development program for aspiring new teachers in Ascension's primary, middle, and high schools.

"Our program offers multiple layers of support for anyone beginning their journey in the field of education,” said Instructional Supervisor of TAP and Teacher Development Mary Dazé. “Come be a part of a program that believes in a collaborative partnership to grow ourselves so that we can grow students. Together, we can Teach Ascension."

VIRTUAL INFORMATION SESSIONS:

6 p.m., Monday, February 27, 2023: meet.google.com/wtc-byvv-otr

6 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023: meet.google.com/sgm-bgxh-ait

In 2015, Ascension launched the TAA program to recruit, train, and hire teachers from alternative professions or academic programs. This two-year program includes four weeks of intensive professional development over the summer, placement as a teacher during the school year with weekly professional development, and master, mentor, and supervising teacher support.

Minimum Enrollment Requirements for the TAA program include:

Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited institution,

Minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher as evidenced by an official transcript, and

Passing score on PRAXIS II (content knowledge)

TAA candidates who successfully complete the interview process will go through four weeks of intensive professional development and receive field experience during the summer. Once completed, candidates will be evaluated to determine readiness for classroom placement in one of Ascension's schools. Tuition for the program is $4,000, but will be covered if the candidate completes at least two years of teaching in an Ascension Parish school.

For more information, visit AscensionSchools.org/TeachAscension. Applications are accepted at AscensionSchools.org/ApplyNow.