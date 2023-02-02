River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville highlights Black History Month

Staff Report

During Black History Month, the River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will highlight Black history figures who have excelled as entrepreneurs, teachers, doctors, artists, athletes, and politicians.

The museum has a large selection of educational materials dedicated to deepening visitors' knowledge of African American culture and history. The staff welcomes field trips for schools, child care centers, and organizations.

In addition to the museum, RRAAM has been working on the restoration of a Rosenwald School building.

Louisiana Rosenwald Schools were schools for African-American students in mostly rural areas constructed between the 1912 and 1932. They were an idea of Booker T. Washington and funded partially by grants from Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears & Roebuck. Matching funds were required by the local community.

In partnership with the Ascension Parish Library, RRAAM will host quilting events during the month.

Generations of African American women in Gee's Bend, Alabama, elevated quilting to an art form by using old clothes, sheets, and even cornmeal sacks to design brilliantly colored and patterned quilts to keep their families warm.

Designed for ages 9 to 11, sewing skills are not necessary to participate.

The events will be:

Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. in Dutchtown

Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in Galvez

Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at RRAAM

Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. in Gonzales.

The museum is located at 406 Charles Street, Donaldsonville.