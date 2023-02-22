Walgreens in Donaldsonville closes

Staff Report

Walgreens on Marchand Drive, which is Hwy. 3089 in the city limits of Donaldsonville, permanently closed Feb. 21.

A crew spent Feb. 22 removing signs from the building.

The planned closure of the pharmacy and retail store was discussed publicly during the Donaldsonville City Council meeting Jan. 24.

The city's finance department was notified of the store closure, as the chain pharmacy is one of the more prominent taxpayers. City leaders were told the franchise leased the building, which is located near other chains such as Walmart, Wendy's and Taco Bell.

Walgreens’ Ascension Parish locations include stores along Airline Highway in Gonzales, Hwy. 30 in Gonzales, Hwy. 73 in Geismar, and Hwy. 42 in Prairieville.

According to the company website, Walgreens Boots Alliance operates 8,886 drugstores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. About 78 percent of the U.S. population lives within five miles of a Walgreens or Duane Reade pharmacy.