A new chapter begins for Donaldsonville library after major renovations

Staff Report

After temporarily relocating the Donaldsonville branch at the end of 2021, the Ascension Parish Library is signaling a new start for the location, breaking ground on an extensive renovation and adding to the revitalization effort in the historic downtown district.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be March 2 beginning at 10 a.m. at the branch located at 500 Mississippi St.

The system budgeted $3.5 million for the project; however, skyrocketing construction costs and supply chain issues resulted in significantly higher bids and delayed the start of the project.

The library entered a process known as Construction Manager at-Risk, where the project architect, Multistudio, and the selected contractor, Lincoln Builders, found ways to save on design without compromising the library’s promises.

With the addition of 2,700 square feet, the library will be 15,350 total square feet.

The renovated library will feature technology and tools to promote creativity and STEAM-based learning. A new audiovisual recording studio and virtual reality room will allow users to record podcasts, songs, and create videos using a green screen. A makerspace will offer digital design software, 3-D printers, and a laser cutter. Providing access to arts and science is one of the library’s most significant values.

The library will also have an expanded children's area, a new dedicated teen space, and a new collection centered on the African American experience; The Jeannette Jefferson Collection, a collection to reflect the history, culture, and interests of African Americans. Renovations will also include a professionally curated historical display to tell the story of the City of Donaldsonville.

The library will remain in its temporary location at 420 Mississippi St., across from the permanent building, until renovations are completed. A grand reopening is anticipated in the first quarter of 2024.