Live jazz concert, film screening set for Feb. 26 in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

A live jazz concert and film screening of City of a Million Dreams will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Episcopal Church of Ascension located at 518 Nicholls Street, Donaldsonville.

City of a Million Dreams is a documentary film produced by Jason Berry. The film takes an in-depth look at the history and culture of New Orleans second line traditions and jazz funerals and the men and women who keep the ceremonies alive.

The event will include a live performance by the Dr. Michael White Quartet. Dr. White is a music professor and jazz musician with family ties to the rural river parishes. White's teaching career at Xavier University extends more than forty years and his music career includes collaboration with Wynton Marsalis. The concert and film will be followed with a question and answer with the filmmaker, musicians and other culture barriers from the Crescent City. Jason Berry will autograph books for sale.

The event is sponsored by the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund. This event is hosted by the River Road African American Museum. Admission is $10 at the door; proceeds benefit programs and events for the RAAM.

For more information, call 225-474-5553.