Two Ascension Parish suspects arrested in separate Assumption Parish traffic stops

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported two separate arrests in connection with traffic stops in the Belle Rose area.

In a news release, APSO reported the arrest of 43-year-old Jacy Capello Naquin of Donaldsonville on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 north of Belle Rose Feb. 21.

Naquin was charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, illegal window tint, expired motor vehicle inspection tag, improper turning, no liability insurance, switched license plate, and failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana.

At the time of the release, the suspect remained incarcerated with bond set at $5,639.

In an unrelated traffic stop along Hwy. 1 the day before, deputies reported in a separate news release the arrest of 40-year-old Kadiee Lynn Martinez of Donaldsonville on felony charges.

Martinez was charged with proper equipment required, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance hydrocodone, and child desertion.

She was released the following day after posting bond.