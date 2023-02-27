Horses reported stolen recovered, West Baton Rouge Parish detectives report

Staff Report

Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Feb. 27 that two horses reported stolen from the Brusly area and another from Ascension Parish were located.

According to a news release, detectives received information that the horses were at a residence on Duke Street in Baton Rouge.

During the investigation, another horse and stolen property from Ascension Parish was located.

Detectives reported a juvenile was detained at the scene and both horses from the Brusly area have been returned to their owner unharmed.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry as well as the Baton Rouge Police Department assisted.

Detectives said additional arrests are expected.

According to a WBRZ-TV report, owner Kassandra Crissman said at least one of her horses was gravely wounded and had to be rushed to the LSU veterinary school for treatment.

The Baton Rouge television station reported the thieves stole a two-horse trailer from the Ascension Parish residence, along with feed, hay, and other items.

Duke Street is located just north of Choctaw Drive and east of Plank Road. It is near Interstate 110 in Baton Rouge.