Ascension Parish's Wanda August honored with humanitarian award

Staff Report

Wanda August received the Pinkie C. Wilkerson Humanitarian Award from the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.

Recognized for her outstanding work with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, she is often referred to as the “Angel of Faith” and is an active advocate in Ascension Parish for issues surrounding education, health and wellness, youth empowerment, civil rights, breast cancer awareness, which she survived, and more.

As a team member with the Hickley M. Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville, she has helped foster programs including Grandparents Raising Grandkids, parenting classes, summer enrichment programs for youth, afterschool reading lessons, and more.

Also, she has spearheaded continuing education classes at the Ascension Parish Jail for inmates seeking educational credit and lifestyle improvement.