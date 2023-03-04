Entergy substation fire reported along Highway 70 in St. James Parish

Staff Report

A fire at the Entergy substation near Air Products snarled traffic along Hwy. 70 the morning of March 4.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office reported the closure of Hwy. 70 in the Convent area from Hwy. 3125 to the Ascension Parish line. Motorists had to take a detour due to the fire.

According to a sheriff's office update posted to its Facebook page, emergency crews responded to the scene.

No chemicals were released, the office reported.

Deputies later reopened the highway after the all-clear was given.

The area of Hwy. 70 is between the Sunshine Bridge and the Sorrento area of Ascension Parish.