Donaldsonville man arrested on felony charges after Assumption Parish pursuit

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on multiple felony charges in connection with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 70 near Maryann Street March 11.

According to a news release, 56-year-old Chad A. Falcon was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of crack cocaine, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

A uniformed patrol deputy reportedly observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and attempted to stop the vehicle.

According to the release, the driver engaged the deputy in a pursuit westbound on Hwy. 70 toward Belle River. The suspect vehicle crossed the Belle River Bridge then turned north onto Hwy. 997 toward Bayou Pigeon.

At some point the suspect driver began throwing contraband from the vehicle, deputies said.

Iberville Parish deputies were able to successfully spike the tires of the suspect vehicle ending the pursuit and taking the driver into custody following a physical confrontation.

Falcon was transferred to a hospital for treatment of minor complaints and was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail as a fugitive from Assumption Parish, according to the release.

Falcon was ordered held without bond.