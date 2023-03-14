Ascension Parish detectives arrest suspect in Donaldsonville murder investigation

Staff Report

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a Gramercy suspect in connection with a September 2022 homicide investigation.

According to a news release, detectives arrested 29-year-old Jermaine Duperclay and charged him with second degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and three-counts of aggravated damage to property.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville Sept. 30.

At the time, deputies arrived to find 31-year-old David Washington deceased in the driver seat of his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Woodland Drive is located in the Bunn Hood subdivision off Hwy. 1.

During the investigation, detectives with the APSO Violent Crimes Unit identified Duperclay as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest on March 13.

Duperclay was located at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on separate charges.

He was transported and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.