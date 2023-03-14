Suspect arrested on felony gun charges in Belle Rose area

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville area man on felony gun law violations following a disturbance complaint at a residence on Belle Alliance Road in the Belle Rose area.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 47-year-old Clifton D. Dunham and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities.

Deputies alleged Dunham discharged a firearm outside of the residence. They reportedly located a firearm near a ditch.

According to the release, Dunham acknowledged that he had fired a gun.

As a convicted felon, Dunham cannot lawfully possess a firearm.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.