Cruz Cassard, Lee Melancon honored at Donaldsonville chamber banquet

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Teenager of the Year was Cruz Cassard, a senior at Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School.

His senior classmates, Anna Schexnayder and Keagan Davis were honored as nominees at the annual banquet held March 14.

"We are so proud of these three exceptional students," a spokesperson said. "They have represented Ascension Catholic well and are leaders in both our school and community."

The Citizen of the Year was Lee Melancon, who serves as director of community and economic development for the City of Donaldsonville.