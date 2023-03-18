Donaldsonville Downtown Live schedule released

The Donaldsonville Downtown Live at the Crescent event schedule has been announced for 2023.

Weather permitting, all events will be held at Crescent Park in the city's historic district.

The scheduled events include:

April 1 - 225 Band (6-9 p.m.)

May 6 - Artemis (6-9 p.m.)

June 3 - Don Rich and the Don Rich Band (6-9 p.m.)

July 3 - Da Mellow Band (7-10 p.m.)

Lawn chairs, food, and beverages (no glass containers) can be brought to the park.

Sponsors include the City of Donaldsonville, CF Industries, Louisiana's Sweet Spot (Ascension Parish Tourism Commission), Ascension Credit Union, Republic Services, Cox, Cliff Ourso State Farm, Elray Kocke Services, and the Donaldsonville Downtown Development District.

