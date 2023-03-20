American Legion Post 98 in Donaldsonville honors late World War II veteran

Staff Report

Members of the American Legion Babin-Haynes Post 98 of Donaldsonville honored the late Herman Francis “Tip” Torres Sr. during a visitation and graveside ceremony March 15.

Torres was 100 years old when he passed March 10.

In a ceremony at the visitation, Legionnaire Rita Grace Williams presented a proclamation in Torres’ honor recognizing his service to his country, his community, and to the American Legion.

He was a veteran of WWII and proudly served in the 2nd Armored Division under the command of General George S. Patton; he served in the United States Army from September 1942 to November 1945.

Torres continued serving his country and community as a member of the American Legion Post 98 for 34 continuous years where he held many offices. He last held the position of Color Bearer and was also a proud and diligent member of the Rifle Team for many years. Torres was also a member of the VFW.

Legionnaires were called upon to renew or heighten their commitment to the American Legion to forever honor the memory and service of Torres.

“We thank Legionnaires William Waguespack, Raymond Carbo and others who provided support and transportation to Post meetings and events," Williams said. "Legionnaire Tip Torres will be sorely missed by his fellow Legionnaires of the Babin-Haynes Post 98."