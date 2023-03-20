Donaldsonville suspect arrested on felony drug charge in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a suspect from Donaldsonville on a felony drug charge in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 70 early March 17.

According to a release, 35-year-old Derome Jupiter was charged with possession of Alprazolam (Xanax), headlamps required on motor vehicle, illegal window tint, and no driver's license.

A patrol deputy reportedly observed a vehicle with multiple equipment violations and initiated a stop to address the issues.

During an interview, the deputy noted several factors consistent with illegal drug activity, according to the release. The deputy requested consent to search the vehicle, which the suspect reportedly granted.

Multiple doses of Alprazolam were seized, deputies said.

At the time of the release, Jupiter remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.