Donaldsonville suspect arrested on felony sex crime charges in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on felony sex crime charges in connection with an investigation at an area production plant March 16.

According to a news release, 27-year-old Christopher Draper was charged with two counts of obscenity and failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Deputies reportedly received a complaint, which was forwarded to detectives, that the suspect allegedly exposed himself to at least two individuals at his place of employment.

According to the release, Draper is a prior convicted sex offender from Ascension Parish. He was required to register in Assumption Parish, which is the location of his employment.

Draper reportedly failed to register as required in January.

At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated in lieu of a $40,000 bond.