DG Fuels proposes $3.1 billion sustainable aviation fuel complex in St. James Parish

Staff Report

DG Fuels, an emerging leader in cellulosic drop-in sustainable aviation fuel, announced it has secured an option for and is evaluating a 3,000-acre site in St. James Parish as the potential location of a new low-emission fuel manufacturing facility.

According to a Louisiana Economic Development news release, the proposed $3.1 billion investment would create 1,055 new direct jobs with an estimated average annual salary exceeding $72,000.

LED estimates the project would result in 5,231 new indirect jobs, for a total of 6,286 potential new jobs in the southeast region.

“The addition of DG Fuels to Louisiana is further evidence of Louisiana’s emergence as a prime location for investors taking advantage of the unique business opportunities that the energy transition offers,” LED Secretary Don Pierson stated.

The Washington, D.C.-based company has developed a patented system for utilizing renewable energy sources, such as agricultural and timber waste feedstock, to reduce aviation fuel’s carbon intensity score by 100 percent when compared to industry standards. DG Fuels estimates the facility would produce up to 178 million gallons of SAF a year on average, which would remove approximately 1.65 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere annually.

The proposed site on the west bank of St. James Parish is currently undergoing a front-end engineering design study that is estimated to be complete by August. A final investment decision is expected by the end of the year; if DG Fuels moves forward with the project, construction and commissioning of the SAF plant would take around three years from that point.

“I’m excited to learn about the possibility of DG Fuels coming to St. James Parish,” St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne said. “At our last council meeting, Mr. Michael Darcy spoke about the potential for a green facility that provides over 6,000 employment opportunities for all skill levels and produces little to no emissions.”